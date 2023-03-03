First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Trading Up 4.9 %

FSLR traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.96. 3,459,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $208.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.