First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.10.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.