First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

CPK opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $142.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

