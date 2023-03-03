First National Bank of Omaha Sells 230 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Clorox were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

CLX stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

