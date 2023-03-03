First National Bank of Omaha Raises Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. CWM LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $797.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.