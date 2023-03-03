First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

