First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after buying an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $14,990,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

