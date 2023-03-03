First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $277.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average of $326.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

