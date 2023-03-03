First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 753.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,340,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.