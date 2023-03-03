First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $73.87 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

