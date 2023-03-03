First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

