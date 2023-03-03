First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Bankshares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

