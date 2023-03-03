First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

ADP stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.