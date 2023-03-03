First Manhattan Co. Sells 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Shares of DE stock opened at $421.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.22 and a 200 day moving average of $400.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

