First Manhattan Co. Sells 15,362 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 899,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,027 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.