First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.14% of Denbury worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,827,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Denbury Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DEN opened at $84.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

