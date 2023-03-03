First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 7.85% of Regis worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 197,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RGS opened at $1.42 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.