First Manhattan Co. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

