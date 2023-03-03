First Manhattan Co. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE OGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

