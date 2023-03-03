First Manhattan Co. Buys 2,057 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.