First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 3,901,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

