Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 119,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

Shares of FNCH stock remained flat at $0.41 on Thursday. 59,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,336. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.