Financial Architects Inc Takes $212,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $188.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.