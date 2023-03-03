Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.