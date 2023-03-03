Financial Architects Inc Has $227,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $156.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

