Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 3,650 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

REZ stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

