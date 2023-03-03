Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW opened at $195.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.