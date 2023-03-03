Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $822,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $294,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,456 shares of company stock worth $13,285,461. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

