Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,110 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $330.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

