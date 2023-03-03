Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Novanta by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Novanta by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

