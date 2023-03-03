Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $645,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.