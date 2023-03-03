Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 498,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCAL opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of 127.34 and a beta of 0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 313.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

