Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 143 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,910 shares of company stock valued at $98,190,603. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

