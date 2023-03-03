FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.78. 3,075,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,659,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of FIGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,322,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

