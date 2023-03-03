Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Fiera Capital and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$729.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.94.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

About Fiera Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.