Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 534,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,410. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

