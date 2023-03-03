Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.80 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $357.80 million and approximately $119.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024677 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

