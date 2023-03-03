Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.9 %

Ferrari Profile

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.23. The stock had a trading volume of 180,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $273.12.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.