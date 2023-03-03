Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Marvell Technology worth $51,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.