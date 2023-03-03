Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.64% of Americold Realty Trust worth $42,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.