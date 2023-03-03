Federated Hermes Inc. Has $54.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $355.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

