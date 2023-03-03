Federated Hermes Inc. Has $39.67 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173,708 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of Splunk worth $39,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $488,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Splunk by 19.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $15,792,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.76.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

