Federated Hermes Inc. Has $36.95 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.48% of Assurant worth $36,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

