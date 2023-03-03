Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.