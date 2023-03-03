Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.3 %

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Federal Signal by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

