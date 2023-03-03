Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Up 4.5%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FURCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.17) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €27.00 ($28.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

