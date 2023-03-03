Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.