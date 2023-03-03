Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on FATE. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.09 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

