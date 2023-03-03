Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 1,410 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $19,655.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,419.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.

On Monday, December 19th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

