Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 190.7% in February

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the January 31st total of 262,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of FAMI stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. Its products include Shiitake, Mu Er, cotton, corn, and other products. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wang in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.